Indo-Myanmar bilateral ties Steps on to ink MVA pact

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 12: The First Secretary of Indian Embassy at Myanmar, Sweeta Singh, has conveyed that necessary steps are being taken up to sign a Motor Vehicle Agreement pact between India and Myanmar to ensure proper and efficient traffic between the two countries.

She made the statement during a meeting with media persons who are a part of the conducted tour organised by DIPR, at the Embassy at Yangon today.

Speaking to the media persons, Sweeta said that the Indian Embassy at Myanmar has been working tirelessly to spread awareness about the Sangai festival to the people of Myanmar.

Explaining that the Chief Ministers of Sagaing and Chin region have also participated in the said festival in the past, she added that this year, Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industries in collaboration with the Embassy, is planning to organise a business event at Yangon and Mandalay. She however explained that the business event, which will also help in spreading awareness about Sangai festival, still has no set date/schedule but will most likely be held in the last week of October or the first week of November, before the Sangai festival is held.

Speaking about the Land Border Crossing Agreement signed between India and Myanmar, she explained that from August 8, people with valid VISA and passports have been able to cross the border freely.

Lauding such a huge step, she explained that various plans are in the pipeline to export the products of India to various South East Asian countries.

However, it will be possible only after the signing of Motor Vehicle Agreement between India and Myanmar, Sweeta said and added that negotiations are underway for signing the agreement and it is the aim of the Indian Embassy to improve trade and friendly relations between the two countries.

The media persons from Manipur expressed desire for the establishment of a business house at Yangon for showcasing Manipur and Indian products. They also urged the Indian Embassy to take up necessary steps to provide e-VISA facilities for Myanmar Nationals visiting Manipur/India so as to improve the relations between the two countries.