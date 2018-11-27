Indo-Myanmar Sangai Business Summit Visa office will be opened at Imphal shortly, says CM

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Nov 26 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that a Visa Facilitation Office would be opened at Imphal shortly for issuing visas for more than 30 countries.

He was speaking at the Indo-Myanmar Sangai Business Summit 2018 which was held at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal today.

The Summit is organised by Act East Policy Committee, Government of Mani- pur in association with Business Excellence Group, Manipur.

Speaking at the summit, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide land for construction of a guest house for Myanmarese pilgrims who visit Bodh Gaya every year.

He announced that the Union Ministry has initiated survey for construction of fuel pipeline from Guwahati to Imphal via Silchar to overcome scarcity of gas and petroleum products during bandhs and blockades.

To deepen the relationship between the two countries, the Chief Minister mentioned that the State Government has constituted a State Level Committee to aid and advise the effective operationalization of Act East Policy in Manipur in association with the Government of India.

Manipur shares strong cultural affinities with Myanmar in terms of taste and preferences and there is a huge potential for partnership in trade, commerce, culture and tourism, he added.

Highlighting that Mani-pur is India’s gateway to the South East Asian countries, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the people of the State should grab such a golden opportunity which will make the State prosperous.

“We all should work together towards building a better society and bright future”, he said and added that Manipur will be developed soon if the people work systematically together.

Biren said that after the NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed the ‘Look East Policy’ into “Act East Policy”, the North-East region has been seen as the “new engines of growth” for India and a keystone in India’s Act East Policy.

Sagaing and Manipur are vital in realizing the Act East Policy of India, he added.

To facilitate greater people to people contact as well as trade and commerce between the two countries, Integrated Check Post at Moreh was inaugurated in the beginning of this year, the CM added promising that he would visit Sagaing region of Myanmar soon.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister urged the businessmen and the entrepreneurs to stand up and work together towards bringing development in the State.

He also mentioned that the State Government will not remain silent if some parties or individuals with vested interest try to create issues out of nothing.

The CM continued that he has already made it clear for the Assam Rifles and the police not to harass travellers along Imphal-Moreh road and added that the State Government is planning to open a second gate- way to South East Asia at Behiang.

Pretty soon trains will reach Manipur and works are under way to expand the Imphal-Moreh route which is a part of the Trans-Asian Highway, Biren said adding that apart from presence of helicopter service at Imphal International airport, a cargo terminal is under construction.

The State Government is also consulting the Civil Aviation Ministry regarding the introduction of Imphal-Mandalay-Rangoon flight services, Biren added.

Chief Minister of Sagaing, Dr Myint Naing, said “We must ensure stable and sustainable economic development and build prosperous and strong relations between the two countries”.

Mentioning that the two regions have similar culture and tradition, he expressed belief that such initiative would provide a great opportunity to support each other at various intervals.

He also stressed on the importance of Tamu as a focal point of trade and commerce between the two countries and added that the opening of the land route has helped in making travel between the two region more convenient.

Expressing that many pilgrims from Myanmar can now travel freely through the land route to Bodh Gaya, the Sagaing CM expressed desire for the people of the State to visit the religious and holy places in Sagaing as well.

He then invited Chief Minister N Biren and the people of Manipur to visit Sagaing during the Naga Traditional Festival which would be held from January 14 -16, 2019.

Minister for Development, Sagaing, U Myint Kyi, Minister for Social Welfare, Sagaing, Dr Zaw Win, MLA Y Surchandra, MLA L Susindro, delegates from Myanmar and India and others attended too the function.