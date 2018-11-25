Indo-Myanmar Sangai summit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24: A dele-gation of Myanmar led by Sagaing region Chief Minis-ter Dr Myint Naing would arrive here tomorrow to att-end the Indo-Myanmar Busi- ness Summit 2018 which would be held as a part of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival on November 26.

The delegation including three Cabinet Ministers and 10 officials would reach Moreh town at 8 am tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons this afternoon, Act East Policy Committee, Manipur convenor RK Shivachandra said that the team led by Dr Myint would arrive at Imphal at 1 pm.

Together with Chief Minister N Biren, Dr Myint would open and watch a women’s exhibition football match between Mandalay and Manipur-A.

A similar women’s exhibition football match will be played between Manipur B and Sagaing on November 26.

Reciprocating to the football matches to be played at Imphal, Manipur women’s team will play exhibition football matches with Myanmar teams at Mandalay on January 30 and 31 next year before heading for Sagaing on February 3, Shivachandra said.

He informed that Dr Myint and N Biren would jointly inaugurate the Indo-Myanmar Sangai Business Summit at Hotel Classic Grande on November 26.

A 12-member delegation of the Sagaing Chamber of Commerce and Industries and another 11-member team of the Sagaing Industrial Zone would also arrive at Imphal to attend the business summit.

Delegates from South Korea and Europe would also attend the summit, Shivachandra said.