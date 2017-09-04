Indo-Nepal joint military exercise

IMPHAL, Sep 3: Seeking to boost their defence ties, India and Nepal commenced the Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran-XII at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS), Saljhandi in Nepal. The Indian Army is represented by troops of the Kumaon Scouts while Narayan Dal Battalion is participating on behalf of the Nepal Army, said a press release of PIB Defence.
