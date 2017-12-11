Indonesia Open Aquatic Championship 2017 Indian diving team secure 6 medals

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : The Indian diving team comprising of 6 members won 6 medals (1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medal) in “Road to Asian Games 2018” Indonesia Open Aquatic Championship 2017 held at Jakarta from December 5 to 9.

The championship was organised by Indonesia Swim- ming Federation as a State event in connection with the upcoming 18th Asian Games 2018.

The Indian team is led by coach M Kunjakeshwar Meitei who is currently serving as coach at ASI, Pune and three divers from Manipur, Kongbrailatpam Ramananda Sharma, Chingsubam Puskar Meetei and Hemam London Singh are in the team apart from Deepli Panwar and Siddhart Pardeshi.

Siddhart Pardeshi won the gold medal in the 10 m Platform event by securing 345.90 points. Kongbrailatpam Ramananda Sharma won two silver medals in 1 m and 3 m Springboard events by finishing with 282.70 pt and 358.80 pt respectively.

The pair of Ramananda and Siddhart secured 313.40 to bag a bronze medal in 3 m Synchronise diving event.

Ch Puskar Meetei won another bronze medal in the 10 m Platform diving event with 297.35 pt.

Hemam London managed to secure 281.95 point in the 1 m Springboard diving event but finished fourth.

K Ramananda, son of K Rajbihari and Ranjana Devi of Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai has been in best form since 2007 winning gold medals in many National and international diving events. He has won gold medals in the Asian Age Group and South Asian Aquatic Championship held in 2009.

Ch Puskar, a resident of Mongshangkhei Maning Leikai, born to Chingsubam Chandradhaja Meetei and Memcha Leima, is also an experienced platform diver who have represented India in 2010 Commonwealth Games, World Diving Cup and many Asian Aquatic Championships. Puskar has also won many National championships since 2006.

H London Singh, son of Hemam Subhaschandra and Jaya Devi from Moirang Hemam Leikai started his National career in 2014.

London has taken part in 1 m and 3 m springboard diving events of many National events.

Indonesia Open Aquatic Championship 2017 was his international debut.