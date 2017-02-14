Induction training concludes

IMPHAL, Feb 14:The 5 weeks induction training programme organised by the Institute off Cooperative Management, Imphal for newly recruited Inspectors of Cooperative Department has concluded today at ICM premises.

The valedictory programme was graced by L Nabakishwar Singh, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Ng Thaba Singh, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies and O Jiten Singh, OSD as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking at the programme, L Nabakishwar appealed to all the trainees to discharge their duties effeciently so as to improve the cooperative movement in the State. He also urged the Inspectors to perform their assigned duties at their respective posted area.

Director of ICM Dr N Ranjana Devi also emphasised that the training was successfully conducted with the support of Registrar and officials of Cooperative Societies.

The training programme conducted in 2 batches- one led by K Joychandra Singh and the other by K Khongsai was organised with an objective to familiarise the newly recruited Inspectors with their roles and responsiblities and also to motivate them to work sincerely.