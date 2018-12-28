Inferno destroys

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Goods worth over Rs 10 lakh have been destroyed when a Christmas celebration turned out fiery at Thungchang village, Chandel district at around 3 am today.

A devastating fire broke out as the villagers were celebrating Christmas and New Year’s eve in the wee hours at the local community hall.

The raging fire ravaged not only the community hall but also all the articles kept inside the hall including PA system and musical instruments.