Inferno razes hostel

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, May 22: A big inferno has razed a boys’ hostel to ground at Keithel-manbi about 18 kms away from Imphal along Imphal-Jiri Roadunder Saparmeina police station. The incident happened at around 9:30 am today.

According to Neikim Kipgen, owner of the hostel properties worth over Rs 16 lakh were destroyed by the fire. Moreover another hostel for girls was partially damaged. The hostels having 144 hostellers are attached to one Bethel Christian English School .

The school authority could not ascertain the cause of the inferno.

Troops 86 Battalion CRPF came to help douse the fire. The jawans rushed water tankers to the spot. Later, fire tenders from Manipur Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Meanwhile, the school authority appealed the State Government for some assistance to help rebuild the hostel.