IMPHAL, Dec 13: The Kuki Research Forum (KuRF) has informed its members that the general assembly cum election of the executive members of KuRF for the term 2018-2020 will be held on January 6 at Kuki Inn, Imphal.

All regional chapters (Manipur, Silchar, Guwahati, Shillong, Hyderabad and Delhi) have been requested to suggest their respective consensus candidates for regional secretary in the said assembly.

The regional chapters can also submit agenda to be discussed in the assembly either to the president or general secretary of the forum, and all regional secretaries have been requested to submit their report for the term of 2015-2017.

The coordinates of KuRF during 2009-2014, Dr Lamtinthang Haokip (Delhi), Dr Paolenthang Khongsai (Shillong) and Dr Michael Lunminthang (Manipur) have also been requested to be present in the assembly to report on various activities which were conducted during their tenure.