Inject life into NSU or face stir : DESAM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 16: Contending that National Sports University, Manipur exists in namesake only, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has demanded the State Government to take a firm stand on revitalizing the university within this month or else face different forms of intense agitation.

Addressing a press meet at its Sagolband Moirang Leirak office this evening, DESAM president Salam Akash said that National Sports University, Manipur which was registered under Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989 is an academic institution functioning under Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

He pointed out that National Sports University Bill which was tabled in the Parliament is yet to be passed and above all Naveen Agarwal who was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of National Sports University, Manipur is presently working at National Anti-Doping Agency, New Delhi.

He mentioned that a senior Professor working at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior was allowed to act as the Dean of the university for three months.

He also claimed that the required posts of Registrar, Controller of Examination and clerical staff of the university are yet to be filled except for five Assistant Professors who were appointed on contractual basis.

Governing body of the university had decided to open three off campuses in Lucknow, Mohali and Gwalior even before the construction of its main campus, he said.

He confided that funds for the construction of the three off campuses are being utilised from Rs 514 crore earmarked by the Ministry for all the sports universities in the country.

As for the State, the Ministry sanctioned Rs 115 crore at the end of the last financial year but infrastructure works of the university are yet to be witnessed, he said.

He conveyed that degree courses for physical education and sports coaching have been started at NSU Manipur campus with a total of strength of 20 students.

He said that the courses are being offered at Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University and walk-in-interview for appointment of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors for giving training of the courses will be conducted at NADA, New Delhi on June 4.

On the other hand, walk-in-interview for appointment of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and Deputy Registrar for the courses of Sports Management, Sports Journalism and Sports Performance Analysis for Lucknow off campus will be held in Lucknow on June 11, he added. He questioned why those courses which are already offered in the State will be opened newly in the university while important courses like Sports Science are being offered in the off campuses.

DESAM will not accept such a treatment meted out by the Central Government towards Manipur which is regarded as the powerhouse of sports in the country. It is the responsibility of the State Government to improve infrastructure and manpower of NSU Manipur besides incorporating new courses to make it a full-fledged university, he said.

He asked the Government to come up with a clear stand to restore the university within this month failing which DESAM along with sports players and civil society organisations will launch different forms of intense agitation.