Ink final pact before polls : Nagaland MLAs

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Dec 7 : The Nagaland Legislators Forum (NLF) comprising the sitting MLAs of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in its ‘consultative meeting’ held today resolved to urge the Government of India and other “stake holders” to resolve the Naga political problem well before the next Assembly election.

The NLF also resolved to “request” the Election Commission of India to conduct the Nagaland Assembly election only after “an honourable and acceptable solution is reached with regard to the Naga political problem”.

Today’s consultative meeting also resolved to “request” the legislators to pass a resolution on similar lines in the forthcoming Nagaland Assembly Session to be held on December 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement said that the issue dominating every political discourse since Statehood, has been settlement of the Naga political issue and till date, it continues to be the main focus of the Government, past and present, and every political party in Nagaland.

Considering the present moment as the most opportune time for the Nagas and the Government of India to resolve the seven decades old Naga political issue, Chief Minister TR Zeliang today called for ‘one vision, one mission and one goal’ in finding a lasting solution to the vexed Naga political problem at the earliest,’ the CMO added.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Consultative Meet of the Nagaland Legislators Forum with Ex-Parliamentarians on Naga Political Issue today at RCEMPA-Jotsoma, Kohima.

Lauding the efforts of the Church, civil societies and the NGOs in facilitating the resolution of the Naga political issue, the Chief Minister recalled that with their contribution and co-operation, the DAN Govt since its installation at office in March 2003, had accorded highest priority to the Naga political issue and continues to do so.

“Efforts at bringing about better understanding between the different NNPGs and drawing them closer to each other has been made while numerous resolutions were passed by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and other forums to give the right impetus to the peace process from time to time,” he said.

Terming the approach of the six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) that had recently entered into a dialogue with the Government of India as ‘truly encouraging’, Zeliang said that the credit for bringing the various factions together on a common platform went to ‘the tribal hohos and its apex bodies, the Church, civil societies, NGOs and the NNPGs.’

To bolster efforts in facilitation of the peace process, mention may be made that an all members of Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Cabinet led by the Chief Minister had gone to Delhi to urge for an early settlement of the Naga political issue especially in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Though the delegation could not meet the Prime Minister owing to his busy engagements and tour programs in connection with Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the team met Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh; DONER Minister Jitendra Singh; National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval; Deputy NSA & Interlocutor for Naga peace talks, RN Ravi; Secretary to Prime Minister, Bhaskar Khulbe; 6 Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and NSCN (IM) Leader, Th Muivah.

Soon after returning from Delhi, the State Cabinet, in its meeting on November 11 took a decision to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister on the political issue. This was followed by a meeting of the Parliamentary Working Committee (PWC) in which a 5 point resolution was adopted.

During the recent visit of President Ram Nath Kovind, a representation was submitted portraying the imperative need for resolving the protracted Naga political problem before the ensuing State Assembly elections. A similar representation is to be submitted to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh when he arrives at Kisama for the Hornbill Festival on December 8.