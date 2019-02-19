Inmate found hung to death

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Feb 18: An individual who was picked up and sent to custody of Keibul police on February 14 for allegedly killing wild boars from Keibul Lamjao National Park, was found hung to death inside his cell/lock up yesterday.

Decrying the incident and the suspicious death of the arrested individual, irate locals and family members of the deceased tried to storm Keibul PS and Keibul Forest Range Office.

To control the mob, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs.

It may be mentioned that the deceased, identified as Heisnam Sharatkumar (48) s/o (L) H Mani Singh of Khordak Mayai Leikai, was arrested by a joint team of CDO Bishnupur, Keibul Lamjao police and Keibul Lamjao Forest Department from his residence along with wild boar meat presumably obtained from Keibul Lamjao National Park, and produced before the Court concerned before being remanded to 8 days in Keibul PS custody.

Upon hearing the news of Sharatkumar’s death, locals of Khordak Mayai Leikai and the family members of the deceased tried to storm Keibul PS. The mob tried to force open the gate of the police station and as such, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the mob.

Later, Thanga Kendra MLA T Robindro as well as Bishnupur District Additional SP (Law and Order) Manihar, SDPO Moirang Shivkanta, arrived at the scene and controlled the situation by pacifying the irate locals.

A forensic science team also arrived at the scene and along with the family members of the deceased, carried out an inquest of the area where Sharatkumar was found dead.

Speaking to media persons, one of the locals lamented that the death of Sharatkumar is extremely suspicious and added that a JAC will be formed in connection with the incident.

On the other hand, three personnel of Keibul PS, identified as SI Allaudin, Head Constable MD Abdul Salam and Constable E Collambus, were suspended in connection with the incident.