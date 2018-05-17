Inpi, CSOs reaffirm stand on dist boundary

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, May 16: Civil society organizations of Kangpokpi district today held a joint meeting to review the resolutions adopted on May 12 at Conference Hall, Autonomous District Council Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi during the joint meeting of elected representatives, elected councillors, Kuki Inpi and CSOs Kangpokpi district.

The meeting held at Kangpokpi DHQs was attended by Kuki Inpi, Chief Associations, United Welfare Committee, KSO, TSA, KWU, KTC and other civil society organizations.

During the meeting, the various civil society organizations of Kangpokpi district under the aegis of Kuki Inpi unanimously reaffirmed its stance on the district boundary issue and reiterated that not an inch of the existing boundary shall be infringe upon under any circumstance.

It also said that the people of Kangpokpi district uphold the existing boundary covered under Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council as passed by the Cabinet during W Nipamacha Singh’s tenure which has also been upheld by the Government till today. It continued that considering the aforesaid facts, the District Boundary Commission instituted to work on the boundary of newly created districts need not review or redraw the boundary of Kangpokpi district. “Any attempt to infringe on the existing boundary of Kangpokpi district will be opposed tooth and nail by the people of Kangpokpi district”, it added. The joint meeting minutely deliberated on the issue of some Government offices and properties under Kangpokpi district but still bearing the name Senapati district and ultimately decided to urge the Government to change all such Government offices and properties in Kangpokpi district. It also cautioned that no Government offices, structures or properties within Kangpokpi district shall be moved or taken away to other districts or somewhere else under any circumstances.