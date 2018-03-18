IMPHAL, Mar 17: A team led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Kereilhouvi Angami, carried out a site inspection along Maram-Peren road, for construction of a forest check gate to check smuggling of wood and timber along the said route, today.

According to an official source, the team visited Kamphung village and also inspected Yangkhulen village for possible sites for the construction of a Forest Beat office.

The team also inspected Yangkhulen and other adjacent village for possible announcement of the areas as community reserves so as to protect the plants and animals found in the area, the source added.