Insufficient Judges

IMPHAL, Feb 27 : Numerous cases are still pending at the High Court of Manipur owing to the failure of the authority concerned to appoint the required number of Judges since its establishment.

There should be at least five Judges in the Manipur High Court.

Following its inauguration by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 3, 2011, the Court has not been able to speed up and dispose the pending cases as there are no sufficient Judges in the High Court.

There are three Judges at present, including the Chief Justice, and two seats are still vacant.