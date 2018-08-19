‘Insulted’ by MHRD order, MU bodies revert to stir mode

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 18: MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have declared today that they will not even make temporary suspension of their ongoing agitations as the latest order issued by MHRD has failed to honor the terms/points included in the Memorandum of Agreement signed on August 16.

Addressing a press meet held today at their office, MUTA spokesperson Debananda Ningthouja claimed that they have seen the order issued by MHRD on August 17 through media publications and relevant websites even though they have not received the order till date.

Even as MUTA, MUSU and MUSA have voiced a strong stand against the formation of the two member probe team by dropping the term independent from the Independent Two Member Committee, (as agreed in the MoU) the Joint Secretary of MHRD, GC Hosur today wrote to the VC-in-Charge of MU Prof Vishwanath and the Registrar that it has already been made clear in the MoU that AP Pandey will remain on leave for 15 days during the inquiry (The inquiry period is 30 days). The MoU also has the approval of the Human Resource Minister, added the Joint Secretary.

Debananda conveyed that most of the important terms/points laid down in the MOA that was signed between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA and Government (the representatives of MHRD and State Government) have not been honored but dropped from the order issued by MHRD for reconstitution of the fact finding committee to enquire into the allegations levelled against VC Prof AP Pandey.

Terming the act of the Government as violation of the agreements reached upon by the two parties in the meeting which amounts to insulting all the constituent units of the university, people of the State and State Government, including the Chief Minister, Debananda stated that they were utterly shocked by the violation of the agreements and has resulted them to take a decision not to suspend their ongoing agitations even temporarily. He went on to inform that in the meeting chaired by CM Biren from August 14 to 16 last, both the parties mutually agreed that during the period of inquiry and until follow up action on the inquiry report by the competent authority preferably within a period of 15 days, Prof AP Pandey will be on leave. The MOA says that, “….during the period of enquiry and until follow up action on the enquiry report by the competent authority preferably within a period of 15 days, Prof AP Pandey will be on leave.”

But in a crude and blatant manner, the issue of leave has been completely left out of the order issued by the MHRD although the issue of leave of the VC has been the most contentious one in the parleys/meetings.

As per the MOA, an independent two-member should be constituted but the Ministry has constituted just a two-member committee by conveniently dropping the term ‘independent’.

The constituent units of the MU have even considered about overlooking the slight changes but violation of the major points/terms of agreement like the matter of leave of the VC is not acceptable, he added.

MUSU president M Dayaman asserted that the constituent units of the university have a strong apprehension that AP Pandey may enter the university any time after his leave ends on August 31 as the order issued by the MHRD has breached the points of agreement made in the meeting convened from August 14 to 16 last. He also sought co-operation from the students’ community and public in their ongoing agitation while asking them not to misunderstand their latest decision.

MUSA president S Jibon Singh asserted that the constituent units of MU have been considering declaration of the pending sixth semester examination results and resumption of other administrative affairs if the Government translates the terms/points of agreement into action.

However, the order issued by MHRD for reconstitution of the fact finding committee has turned out to be totally contradictory to the expectation of MUSA, MUTA and MUSU, he lamented.