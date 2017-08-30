Insure crops through PMFBY, Letpao Haokip urges farmers

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Stating that agriculture is highly susceptible to risks of natural calamities, IFCD and YAS Minister Letpao Haokip has urged the farmers to insure their crops through The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) which was launched by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on February 18, 2016.

He was addressing “Sankalp Se Siddhi” or “Determination to Attainment” New India Movement 2017-2022 programme organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Chandel at its conference hall today.

Speaking as chief guest, Minister Letpao Haokip emphasized on the need for equipping farmers with good quality seeds, organic fertilizers and irrigation facilities to increase their income.

He then called upon the KVKs, ICAR, District Administration, line departments and the farmers to work together to make Sankalp Se Siddhi a success by 2022.

Joint Director, ICAR, Research Complex, Manipur Dr. Narendra Prakash who presided over the function elaborated on the “Sankalp Se Siddhi” seven point programmes for doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Attending as guest of honour, Deputy Commissioner, Chandel Krishna Kumar stressed on the importance of “Sankalp Se Siddhi” and said that the District administration was planning to work on pooling in all the available manpower and resources for the success of the Government of India’s Vision.

As. Elias, ADM, Chandel; Siddharath Singh, SDM, Chandel; N. Shokhongam Baite, SDM, Khengjoy and Md. Zakiruddin, ASP, Chandel also attended the programme as dignitaries.

During the programme, all the dignitaries and participants took the Pledge to build a New India by 2022; an India that is devoid of corruption is clean, has no poverty, is free of terrorism, and has no distinction on the basis of caste and religion.

The pledge was administered by Minister Letpao Haokip.

The programme envisaged doubling income of farmers by providing better irrigation facilities, ensuring high quality of planting material, enhancing availability of organic inputs, practicing soil test based fertilizer application and minimising post-harvest losses.

A film show on improved farming techniques was shown to the participating farmers as part of the programme in which 110 farmers participated.