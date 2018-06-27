By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26: Government top officials and representatives of the agency involved in the construction of the Rs 136 crore Integrated Check post at Moreh, will visit the construction site on June 30 to inspect the work progress and for deciding a date to inaugurate the check post.

According to a reliable information, the integrated check post was initially planned to be inaugurated and handed to the people by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his scheduled trip to the State on March 15 this year.

However, the plan was axed after the Union Home Minister’s trip was cancelled.

Even though it was initially planned to be inaugurated by the Union Home Minister, many of the works on the check post were not properly completed at the time.

Even though works for the passengers were finished, processes concerning freight were not finished as well as the works concerning landscape as well.

The source pointed out that the then Central Government initiated the construction of the integrated check post with the aim of improving the import and export potential as a part of the Look East Policy and the construction was taken up by Land Port Authority India and RITES.

The source informed that the DPR for the project was also prepared by RITES and the project was taken up at a 45.50 acre land near Moreh Gate number 2 which was picked by Customs.

The source explained that the presence of an integrated check posts at Moreh will simplify traffic as well as improve the border trade.

On June 30, representatives of the agency involved in the construction of the Integrated Check Post as well as top Government officials will visit the construction site to assess the work progress.

As per the report of the inspection trip, a date for inaugurating the check post will be fixed, the source added.