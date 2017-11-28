Integration may be for the future, we have to keep our doors open : Zeliang Final pact will be inked soon : Nagaland CM

Courtesy Indian Express

GUWAHATI, Nov 27 : Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Saturday said that the Centre is likely to announce the peace agreement with NSCN (IM) and six other groups either before Christmas or Assembly election due in February and hinted that the territorial integration of Naga inhabited areas of Assam, Arunachal and Manipur with Nagaland, the primary demand of NSCN (IM), may not happen, at least for now.

The Centre is engaged in peace talks with NSCN (IM) for last the 22 years and in 2015, a ‘Framework Agreement’ was signed between the two entities in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set the agenda for formulating the final solution.

The Centre brought six other insurgent groups of Nagaland on board the peace process in September to find an all-inclusive lasting solution.

The six new entrants which have formed the Naga National Political Group (NNPG) include GPRN/NSCN (Kitovi Zhimomi), Naga Nationalist Council (NNC), Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN), NSCN (Reformation), National People’s Government of Nagaland (Non-accord) and NNC/GDRN/NA (Government Democratic Republic of Nagaland (Non-Accord), with whom the Naga CM has held the first round in New Delhi on September 27.

Zeliang said, “Today, we need to be integrated culturally, emotionally and socially, which does not affect anybody…any neighbouring States. So there should not be problem for anybody.”

He added, “Geographical integration may be for the future. We have to keep the doors open for future,” Zeliang said in New Delhi. He added, “Hopefully, we have been waiting and expecting that the something (solution) will come out before Christmas or before election.”

The Nagaland Chief Minister’s statement ruling out possibility of immediate territorial integrity may bring some relief to ongoing campaigns in Assam against parting of the State’s land to Nagaland but Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said that the Centre must consult the State before taking any decision.

“Any kind of integrity, be it emotional, cultural or social, if it involved the State of Manipur, the State Government must be consulted beforehand and without it such a solution will not be accepted.”

There are also strong voices in Assam, Arunachal and Manipur demanding the Centre to make public the Framework Agreement, with many fearing that it may contain the territorial integrity provisions. NSCN (IM) has also been claiming parts of Naga inhabited areas of Myanmar that borders Nagaland in the east for creating a greater Nagaland or ‘Nagalim’, its primary objective.