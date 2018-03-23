Integrity Football Tournament AYLC-A, OLD STAR, AMLSC enjoy huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22 : AYLC-A, Kyamgei, OLD STAR, Kyamgei and AMLSC, Arapti registered emphatic wins in today’s league match of the ongoing Keirao Kendra Chingmee-Tammee Integrity Football Tournament, 2018 at Arapti Makha Leikai Kangjeibung. AMLDA-A also thumped KFCK, Kiyamgei by a 2-0 margin in a Group C league match.

In the first Group C league match of the day, AYLC-A ran riot over WNYC, Wangkhem to secure an imposing 9-0 victory. L Bicky and K Arbin scored two goals each in this one sided match. Th Hemjit struck the opener early in the 2nd minute and opened the floodgate. L Bicky then netted the second goal for his team in the 5th minute and added another latter in the 28th minute. O Rameshor (6′) , S Johnson (15′), L Anand (35′) and S Tomnao (50′) scored one goal each in this match while Arbin struck his two goals in the 45th and 46th minute of the match.

In the second Group C league match, K Biten (37′) and Mustafa (44′) handed AMLDA a 2-0 win over the KFCK.

In the first Group D league match of the day, Pradipkumar did the star turn for OLD STAR, Kyamgei slotting 5 goals (20′, 22′, 25′, 47′, and 48′) alone while Pravin hit a brace (40′ and 44′) to help complete the 9-0 rout of AMLDA-B. Santanu and Robinson also etched their names on the scoresheet netting one each in the 10th and the 46th minute.

In the last match of the day (Group D), AMLSC rode on M Ronaldo to thrash UYCC, Urup 6-0. W Joy opened the account early in the 5th minute while M Ronaldo and Kh Kumar added one goal each in the 18th and the 20th minute to give AMLSC a 3-0 first half lead.

M Ronaldo struck the first goal of the second half in the 41st minute followed by Kh Raj and N Leishemba in the 47th and the 49th minute.