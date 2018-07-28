Integrity Protection Day : ACOAM Lup decries BP 81 location

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27: The Integrity Protection Day was observed today at Manipur Press Club here under the aegis of the ACOAM-Lup, Kangleipak in commemoration of July 27, 2001 when the clause ‘without territorial limits’ was removed from the Bangkok Declaration signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on June 14, 2001.

Speaking on the occasion, ACOAM Lup president Chandramani Khumancha decried that the Government of India has been contending that Indo-Myanmar BP 81 stands exactly at the spot where it should be even though a large section of people have pointed out that it has been installed 3 Kms within the territory of Manipur (India).

Manipur existed as an independent kingdom since time immemorial. But all kinds of unimaginable things started unfolding on the soil of Manipur since it was merged into the Indian Union, he lamented.

The way the incumbent Government and past Governments have been dealing/dealt with the issue of the State’s integrity is unacceptable to the people as well as the ACOAM Lup, he said.

India shares international boundaries with many countries. When there was any report incursion by any foreign country either in Jammu & Kashmir or Arunachal Pradesh, it wasted no time in flexing its military muscle.

But the Government of India has been paying no heed when it has been pointed out repeatedly that Manipur stands to lose a large chunk of its territory permanently to Myanmar on account of erection of border pillars at wrong places, he said. The State Government should take due responsibility of safeguarding the territory of Manipur and it must initiate all possible measures to resolve all the burning issues of the State, Chandramani demanded.

In his key-note address, ACOAM Lup secretary general Telheiba Mangang recalled that a massive, spontaneous civil movement erupted in Manipur soon after the Government of India and NSCN-IM signed the Bangkok Declaration. As many as 18 people lost their lives in the course of the civil movement.

Nonetheless, the movement ended in sweet victory and the inflammatory clause ‘without territorial limits’ was removed from the declaration on July 27, 2001.

Since then ACOAM Lup has been observing July 27 as the Integrity Protection Day, Telheiba said.

External forces have been constantly threatening the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary but no force can disintegrate Manipur as long as the hill people and plain people stand united, he added.