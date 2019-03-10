Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) launched across districts

Our Correspondents

Kpi/Tbl/Tpl/Noney Mar 10: As part of the anti-polio campaign across the country, Kangpokpi District launched the March round of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) this morning at OPD Complex, District Hospital, Kangpokpi.

The launching programme was organized by District Health Society-NHM, Kangpokpi District with an objective to keep Kangpokpi ‘Polio-free’ district under District Immunization Officer programme.

Newly posted young and dynamic Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, Lalithambigai K, IAS formally launched the March round of IPPI by immunizing few eligible children in the presence of Dr J Touthang, District Immunization Officer, Kangpokpi District.

The launching programme was also attended by local civil bodies leaders, children and their parents apart from officials of Health Departments, ASHA coordinators, Anganwadi workers and other stakeholders.

Dr J Touthang, District Immunization Officer also administered Pulse Polio Vaccine to few eligible children to mark the launching of the IPPI March round programmes in the district.

For effective and smooth conduct of the campaign, various teams comprising of Health workers, ASHA workers have been deployed across the district besides, mobile teams for transit camps and at bus stands have also been deployed at various strategic locations.

Dr J Touthang, the District Immunization Officer highlighted that they target to administer polio drops to over 19060 eligible children in the age group of 0-5 years throughout the district in 242 polio booths to be manned by more than 500 vaccinators, and 48 supervisors along with vaccines and other logistics with the assistance of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

Thoubal: Chief Medical Officer, Thoubal, Dr N Jayentakumar has opened Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) for Thoubal district at the conference hall of CMO Thoubal, Thoubal Wangmataba today by administering polio vaccine to the children between the age of 0-5 years.

The immunisation programme was attended by DFO Thoubal, Dr Ksh Memcha and DPM Thoubal, Ch Basanta as the presidium members.

Speaking at the event, Jayentakumar said that altogether 286 booths are opened for the district and will administer polio vaccine to over 36,000 children.

Tengnoupal: Polio vaccination campaign was also launched at Primary Health Center, Moreh today which was attended by District Immunization Officer Dr Gojen; AC to ADC, Moreh I Dinesh Kumar; MO In-charge Sub-District Hospital, Moreh Dr Vikram and MO In-charge Primary Health Center, Moreh Dr Kh Shantikumar and administered polio drops to the children to begin the campaign.

As part of the camp, ASHA workers also opened booths at their respective ward and given polio drops to the small children.

Noney: District Health Mission Society, Noney has launched Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI), 2019 for the district at Longmai (Noney) PHC at around 9.30 am today.

The programme was graced by Namlalung Gangmei, MCS, SDO Longmai (Noney), DR Azin Maringmei, DTO Noney, as chief guest and president respectively.

RK Bijeta Devi, DPM, Noney and Dr Thaimei Gairanlung, MO i/c, PHC Noney also took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries appealed all the parents and guardians to take their children (0-5years) to the nearest Polio booth for vaccination.

Altogether 116 booths are opened and utilised by 464 officials including ASHA & health workers to vaccinate 6062 children of the District.