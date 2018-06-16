Inter Club transfer from June 20

Imphal, Jun 15 : A press release issued by District Sports Association, Bishnupur informed all the concerned players of the district that Inter Club Transfer will commence from June 20 during 2 pm to 4 pm at its branch office located at Bishnupur Ward No 8.

Players seeking transfer are informed to apply with a bank draft of Rs 2,000 drawn from MSCB Ltd Bishnupur Branch in favour of General Secretary, DSA, Bishnupur along with 2 passport photos. The press release also informed all affiliated units to clear renewal fee of Rs 3,000 on or before June 17. Further details can be had from the office of the association.