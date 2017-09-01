Inter-school JN Hockey Tournament kicks off

Imphal, Aug 31: The State level inter-school JN Hockey Tournament 2017 organised under the aegis of Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, began today at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium. The tournament is in three categories: U-15 Boys with 6 schools, and U-17 Boys and U-14 Girls with 4 schools each.

Charangpat High School, Thoubal beat Wangoo High School 2-0 in the opening match of U-17 Girls category. Rina Koijam and Th Manda scored the goals at 3rd and 9th min.

U-15 Boys Charangpat High School, Thoubal also edged out Hiyanglam High School, Kakching 5-1 in the second match of the tournament. Th Punsiba scored the first goal at 6th min. Y Ronaldo added two goals at 7th and 11th mins of the match followed one goal each from Th Prafulo and M Viki in the 8th and 18th mins for the winning team. Ch Vinyaka scored the single goal for Hiyanglam High School at 9th min.