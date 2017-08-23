Inter-school table tennis c’ship to commence next Tuesday

Imphal, Aug 22: The third edition of the 11 Sports Inter-school Table Tennis State Championship 2017 will begin on Aug 29, according to a statement by the Manipur Table Tennis Association.

The three-day championship will be held at the Indoor Stadium of the Thoubal District Table Tennis Associa- tion, mentioned the statement.

Broadly the competition is divided into two categories as individual and team events. Each of these events is further divided into four sections.

Individual events:

1. Junior girls for girls studying up to Class 7

2. Junior boys for boys up to Class 7

3. Senior girls for girls in Classes 8, 9, 10

4. Senior boys for boys in Classes 8, 9, 10

Team events:

1. Senior boys team for boys in Classes 8, 9, 10

2. Senior girls team for girls in Classes 8, 9, 10

3. Junior boys teams for boys up to Class 7

3. Junior girls teams for girls up to Class 7

For more information, interested schools are advised to contact the honourary secretary of the Manipur Table Tennis Association at the Indoor Stadium, DM College Campus, said the statement.