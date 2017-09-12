Inter Village Friendship Volleyball Competition held

Imphal, Sep 11: 18 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles held an Inter Village Friendship Volleyball Competition under the aegis of HQs IGAR (South) on September 8 at COB Larong, Chandel, in continuation of its effort to help local populace and bridge the gap with security forces.

The competition was participated by youth from four villages of the region, Libong, Larong Khunou, Larong Khullen and Charlong. Pamphlets were also distributed to the local youths who were motivated to take part in the recruitment rally to be held at Leimakhong from October 3 to 10, 2017.