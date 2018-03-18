Interaction prog

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Krishi Vigyankendra Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal West and Tamenglong district, organised a farmers-scientists interaction programme at ICAR Manipur Centre, Lamphelpat, in connection with Krishi Unnati Mela, today.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, MP Bhabananda Singh spoke on the difficulties faced by the farmers of the State in trying to increase productivity as well as export their products and stressed on the need for proper and maximum utilisation of agricultural lands to increase the income of the farmers.

He also mentioned that the State will not develop until and unless agriculture is developed.

On the other hand, VC of CAU, Professor M Premjit stressed on the importance of collaboration and coordination between farmers and scientists for increasing the income of the farmers of the State.

KVK Imphal East Programme Coordinator, Arun Kumar and ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Joint Director, I Meghachandra were also present at the event.