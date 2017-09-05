Interactive session

IMPHAL, Sep 4: An intercative session cum demonstration on Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support in Emergency Medical Care for doctors was conducted by Dr Tony Huidrom, Faculty Trainer AHA/HSF, Faculty Clinnical Educator, Sunny Brooke Hospital, UFT, Toronto today at the mini auditorium of RIMS.

A total of 132 people participated in the session which was organised by Medical Society, RIMS.