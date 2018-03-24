IMPHAL, Mar 23: The Press Advisory Committe of Manipur Legislative Assembly had an interactive session at the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training Lecture Hall-C, Parliament Library Building, New Delhi today. There were four sessions with different secretariats and committees. The committee was led by A Mobi along with other members namely Khelen Thokchom, A Dilip, W Lukhoi and Sonia Sorensangbam. N Robindro and Y Nikesh represented Manipur Legislative Assembly. The team will return on March 25.