Interests of all in mind : Rijiju

IMPHAL, Aug 26: In connection with the issue raised by MP Dr Thokchom Meinya in the Lok Sabha on July 25, regarding the peace talks with the NSCN (IM), the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has clarified that there is no reference of any State or its boundary in the Framework Agreement.

The Union Minister also explained that it has been ascertained that interlocutor for Naga peace talks, RN Ravi, has not given any statement anywhere regarding the contents of the talks which are not yet complete.

The Union Minister continued that the Central Government is adequately sensitive of the concerns of the States of Manipur, Arunachal and Assam and the Central Government will ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are kept in mind during the talks.