Interim probe report on radio sets submitted

Imphal, Aug 19 (DIPR):The Enquiry Committee which was constituted to probe into the irregularities on the procurement of Digital Radio Sets and Repeaters for Manipur Police Department under the Modernisation of State Police Forces during the period 2013-2014 has submitted the interim enquiry report to the Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh today.

The three member committee headed by Principal Secretary Shri J.C. Ramthanga along with Additional Director-General of Police (AP) Shri Anand Prakash and Inspector-General of Police (Admn) Dr. S. Ibocha Singh handed over the interim report to the Chief Minister in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr. J. Suresh Babu.

It may be recalled that the terms and conditions of the Committee was to examine whether the procurement is as per the approval of the state government, whether the equipments supplied are in conformity with the brand as per the supply order or not, whether the quantity of material received is as per the supply orders or not and that if any lapses or irregularities are found, to identify the officers responsible for such lapses.