Internal strife rocks MPP again

IMPHAL, Dec 18: Amidst the sharp division and bitter conflict between two groups of MPP office bearers and members, one L Krishnadas who claimed himself to be president of MPP development committee came to the office of the political party and forcibly occupied the president’s seat which resulted in heated altercation to the point of exchanging blows.

After the dismissal of N Sovakiran from the post of MPP president on May 16 this year, vice president O Jugindro was nominated as interim president of the party for a period of six months.

As per the party’s constitution, MPP central committee fixed January 15 next year for election of a new president and the election process has been already initiated. As such, the central committee extended the tenure of interim president O Jugindro by two months.

In the meantime, a group of MPP office bearers and members charged O Jugindro of anti-party activities and expulsion of party members. The group formed a new body called MPP Development Committee within the party and L Krishnadas was declared as the committee’s president.

As the conflict between the two groups escalated, police locked the main gate of MPP office for sometime before it was opened on December 16 following an agreement between the two groups.

L Krishnadas, accompanied by his supporters, came to MPP office this morning. They snatched the key of the president’s room from the chowkidar, opened it and Krishnadas sat on the president’s chair. At that time, O Jugindro was yet to arrive at the party office.

But other office bearers raised strong objections and they asked Krishnadas and his supporters to respect the president’s chair. But it resulted in a heated altercation to the point of exchanging blows.

After the arrival of interim president O Jugindro, the two sides talked and came to an understanding.

As agreed by the two groups, a committee comprising of five members from each group would be formed and they would hold a meeting at 1 pm tomorrow.