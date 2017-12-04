International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

CHANDEL/ KAKCHING/IMPHAL, Dec 3:‘International Day of People with Disability’ under the theme “Transformation towards sustainable and resilient society for all” was observed across the State.

DPO/SSA Chandel also organised International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Kaneram village Community Hall near Pallel.

L Nabakumar, ZEO Chandel and Y Lokendro Singh of ZEO Chandel, Md Bakhtiar Syed of SSA Chandel, Chaoba Devi, Special Teachership Chandel, L Pinky Aimol, Y Shantibala Devi attended the event.

39 Assam Rifles with Mission Blind School, Heikakpokpi also observed World Disable Day at the school. Muhanta Farooquie, 2ic 39 Assam Rifles, K Pareng Kom, Principal, Mission Blind School and Lamtachao, Chief Keikakpokpi village attended the event.

39 Assam rifles presents gifts to students of the blind school.

Cadre for Disable Union (CRAFDU) also observed the day at Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai. More than 130 disable persons were presented gifts. Md Riyajuddin, Inspector of Police, Special Inverstigation Team , Kh Ruhina Banu, Changamdabi ZP, Md Fazal Khan, Pradhan, Wangkhem Gram Panchayat and Md Rafi Komol, Educationist attended the observance programme as digniteries.