International Women’s Day Governor doffs hat to womenfolk of Manipur

Imphal, Mar 8 (DIPR)

Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla, lauded the womenfolk or ‘Imas’ of Manipur for their genuine courage in times of challenging State issues, adding that Ima market which comprises of about 5000 women, is a symbol of economic empowerment of women.

Empowerment of women means a state in which a woman’s opinion is taken seriously- be it at home or office or politics or public space and when she is free from discrimination and has a voice in the society, added the Governor.

The Governor made the statement during the International Women’s Day Celebration which was held at Sangai Conference Hall, Hotel Imphal today.

The event was jointly observed by the Manipur State Commission for Women with the State Social Welfare Department, on the theme ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’. Speaking at the occasion as the chief guest, the Governor also stated that she has always been a great supporter of women’s rights and cause of women empowerment.

“I moved the resolution for 33 percent reservation of women in the Parliament as early as 1995. Let us be strong and judge ourselves on our own balances,” she added.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Minister (Social Welfare) Nemcha Kipgen, Chairperson, Manipur State Commission for Women, Prof Binota Meinam, Chairperson, Manipur State Development Corporation, S Satyabhama Devi and Chairperson, Manipur State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sumatibala Ningthoujam, also attended the function as special guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Highlighting that women will have no problem if there is conscious leadership, the Governor appreciated CM N Biren for rendering social work in empowering the marginalised women population of the State.

Twenty worthy women leaders of Manipur and women donors of the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, who are prominent figures in their respective fields, were felicitated during the function.

On the other hand, speaking at BJP Mahila Samelan which was organised at BOAT, Palace Compound, in connection with the observation of International Women’s Day today, Works Minister Th Biswajit conveyed that the Nation will become more powerful and developed only when the women are respected and looked up to. BJP State unit president and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done many things to uplift the women in the country and urged the people to ensure that Modi comes back to power once again so as to improve the condition of the women even further.

BJP Mahila Morcha president K Inaocha, Mahila Morcha National vice president A Sarada and Mahila Morcha in-charge and BJP State unit vice president S Joy were also present in the event.



