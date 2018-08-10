Intl Day of Indigenous People observed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 9: Indigenous communities of the State participated in a rally held in Imphal East district as a part “International Day of the World Indigenous People” observation .

Various indigenous communities including Meitei, Meitei Pangal, Tangkhul, Kabui and Chothe among others took part in the rally which was flagged off from Meitei Mayek High School to Standard College in Kongba, Imphal East via Imphal-Yairipok highway.

They chanted various slogans, such as “Let’s save Manipur and its indigenous people”, “Illegal influx of migrants are posing a serious threat” and “Let us build the collective force of indigenous people”.

Later, the main function of the observance of the International Day of the World Indigenous People” was held at the premises of Standard College.

The observation jointly organized by Manipur Proletariat People’s Democratic Union (MPPDU), Socialist Students’ Union, Manipur (SSUM), Proletariat Feminist Movement (PoFM) and Socialist Women Association (SWA) was attended by COHSEM Chairman L Mahendra Singh, BOSEM Chairman in-Charge Associate Professor A Joykumar Singh, Standard College Principal M Kumar Singh, Times of India Correspondent K Sarojkumar Sharma, All Manipur Students’ Guardians Organization president Reverend Y Renghang Chothe, Aja Daily Editor Valley Rose Hungyo, social worker Nasir Ahamed Sheikh, MPPDU president comrade N Meghachandra Meitei and SSUM president N Sanahal Singh as presidium members. Speaking at the function, Mahendra observed that it would not be any exaggeration to claim that the movements for protecting indigenous communities surfaced as many indigenous communities in the world, who are minorities in various countries started losing their rights and privileges due to various factors.

He stated that the International Day of the World Indigenous People has been observed since the past many years after United Nations declared that the rights, interests, livelihood, cultures and identities etc must be respected. Lauding that the various indigenous communities of the State have gathered together and participated at the observance, Mahendra opined that it (the gathering) is a sign of mutual trust and understanding among the said communities.

One must feel proud of preserving and protecting one’s own identity, culture, traditions and other values, he said and termed it their birth rights. However, one should never harm another community while trying to protect and preserve one’s birth rights as every human being belong to the same race called human race, he added.

Pointing out that religious and cultural fanatics divide people, he appealed all to protect and preserve their own identity, cultures and traditions with a holistic mindset and feeling of love and affection.

Sarojkumar noted that the ways the indigenous communities in the North East and Manipur receive threats is somewhat different from the ways the indigenous communities in various countries do.

He maintained that the main threat faced by the indigenous communities in the North East is the influx of illegal immigrants into their respective States while in most parts of the world; the indigenous populace is suppressed by their own Governments.