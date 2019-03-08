Intl Film Fest

IMPHAL, Mar 8: The three day International Women’s Film Festival 2019 began at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) auditorium, Palace Compound today, in connection with the observation of International Women’s Day.

The festival is organised by Federation of Film Societies of India, Film Society of Manipur (FSM) and MSFDS under the theme ‘Celebrate women’s power and peace through cinema’.

The opening ceremony of the film festival was graced by eminent actress Yengkhom Roma, FSM president Meghachandra Kongbam, Art and Culture Commissioner M Lakshmikumar and MSFDS secretary A Shivdas Sharma as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

A short film as well as seven feature films, all directed by women, will be screened during the course of the three day long festival.

‘Su’, a Kazakhistan short film and ‘Tasfiya’, a Tajakistan feature film were shown today.