Intl Nurses Day

IMPHAL, May 16: Nurses’ Association TNAI JNIMS Unit observed the International Nurses Day under the theme “Nurses a Voice to Lead : Health is Human Right” at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) auditorium.

The observance was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta-kumar Singh; JNIMS Direc- tor Th Bhimo Singh; Medical Superintendent L Ranbir Singh; Deputy Director (Finance) Gonmei Bosco; De- puty Director (Administration) Y Suraj Singh and Nur- sing Superintendent P Lan-dhoni as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively. The day was observed at the dists.