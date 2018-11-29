Intrusion at Haolenphai UCM points finger at Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 28: United Committee Manipur (UCM) has raised suspicion on the involvement of the Central Government in the recent intrusion by Myanmar army at Haolenphai village, Tengnoupal district, on November 24.

A press release issued by the secretary IPR of UCM today mentioned that the people of Manipur are well aware of the constant attempt by Myanmar to encroach towards the Indian side at Manipur and questioned the reason behind the shocking silence of the Central Government as well as the complete neglect by the Assam Rifles deployed at the border areas.

The Myanmar army are on the alert at all times along the border but the Indian Army are the complete opposite, UCM claimed adding that all this points towards the fact that the Central Government either did not give the army strict orders to protect the boundary or it directed the army to just let the Myanmar army do as they please and not to interfere at all.

UCM continued that the constant dispute at the boundary with Myanmar is because none of the people of Manipur or villagers who had proper knowledge of the land, were a part of the 1967 Rangoon Agreement and other following agreements, which were participated only by people of India who had no knowledge of Manipur.

It is high time for the State Government, which is comprised of leaders who grew up on Manipur soil, to take up the mantle of pressuring the authority concerned to look into the boundary dispute and to demarcate the boundaries as per the traditional boundaries as mentioned in the Rangoon Agreement of 1967.

UCM reasoned that even if the task of boundary demarcation falls on the shoulders of the Home Ministry as well as the External Affairs Ministry, a positive solution will be impossible to attain unless the people of Manipur, who are the true owners of the State, take part in the process.

Demanding the Chief Minister and the State Government to establish a Manipur State Boundary Commission at the earliest, UCM warned against any impact to the integrity of the State due to the policies and strategies of the Central Government. On the other hand UCM strongly condemned the failure of the Surveyor General of India Lt General Girish Kumar to keep his promise to the people of Manipur and added that the people are slowly starting to realise that the Central Government care little for the well being of Manipur and its people.

Even after around four months have passed since the BP 81 incident, the Central Government seems to have buried the matter by coming to a secret agreement, UCM alleged and warned that iof it is indeed the case, the first to be blamed would be the State Government as the leaders have failed to properly address the apprehensions of the people regarding possible gifting away land to Myanmar by the Central Government. It further warned that if the State Government fails to address the issue in the interest of the people of Manipur as well as the locals of Haolephai, it will be held responsible for any unwanted incidents which might occur in the future.

UCM then stated that it will fully support the people of Haolephai in their quest for justice and appealed to the State Government to work in the interest of the people and bring a positive solution to the boundary dispute at the earliest.