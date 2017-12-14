IOC unable to induct more than 22 TTs

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Even as the IOC issued a gate notice for induction of 42 additional bulk LPG TTs with the objective of enhancing the volume of LPG transportation to the State, not more than 22 bulk LPG TTs could be inducted so far.

Only 23 bulk TTs responded to the IOC’s gate notice. After verification, 22 bulk TTs were found qualified while one was rejected.

Shortage of bulk LPG TTs has been often cited as one major factor for scarcity of LPG which hits the State every now and then.

Previously, 152 bulk LPG TTs were engaged in transporting LPG from outside the State to the Sekmai bottling plant.

While four bulk TTs were relieved following the expiry of transporters, 22 more were inducted after issuing due gate notice. Now the total number of bulk LPG TTs engaged in transporting LPG to the State has reached 170.

Out of the previous figure of 152, only 125 to 130 were operational.

Likewise, even though the total number of TTs has reached 170, all of them would not be operational all the time. As such, there would not be any significant improvement in the volume of LPG transportation, sources informed.

The 22 bulk LPG TTs inducted anew have been issued work orders and they have started transporting LPG.

The sources say that IOC may issue another tender notice for induction of more bulk LPG TTs.