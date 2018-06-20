IOCL, LPG distributors donate 500 LPG cylinders of 5 Kg

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 19: With a view to help people affected by floods, IOCL and the All Manipur Indane Distributors’ Association today donated 500 Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to Chief Minister N Biren.

The LPG cylinders were handed at a function held at the Chief Minister’s office this afternoon where IOCL officials were also present.

Speaking to media persons by the sidelines of the function, Chief Minister N Biren stated that the State Government has decided to build houses of people whose houses were destroyed by the flood at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh from MLA Local Area Development Fund.

MLAs concerned of all Assembly segments affected by the flood would build 20 to 30 houses each with their MLA Local Area Development Fund.

Biren said that the recent flood was the most severe after the flood of 1989. Seven people lost their lives and a large number of houses were inundated.

For the people displaced by flood, the Government has opened around 200 relief camps. The Government has also been draining out flood water at Loktak, Mayang Imphal, Wangoi and other places where water can be drained out, informed the Chief Minister.

Imphal-Jiribam highway was blocked after a heavy landslide which occurred six days back. Rocks and earth which blocked the highway have been finally cleared and the highway has been re-opened to traffic today, he continued.

The Government has been providing food items, water as well as cattle feeds (hay) at relief camps. Mobile portable toilets and wash-rooms too have been installed at the relief camps in association with MAHUD Department.

Meanwhile, many people have been donating continuously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he said.

Expressing gratification at the donation of 500 FTL cylinders of 5 Kg capacity by IOCL and the All Manipur Indane Distributors’ Association, Biren informed that the Government held a review meeting today about the relief measures taken up so far and decided to build houses for people whose houses were destroyed by the flood.

He also conveyed gratitude to KEDO for volunteering to help re-construct damaged houses.

The Government has also been working to formulate a long term plan to solve the problem of floods for good.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility, IOCL officials have given assurance to construct common ponds, wash rooms and toilets within the State Government’s Go to Village Mission for the convenience of people particularly women and children, added the Chief Minister.