IPAK states stand

IMPHAL, Jan 20: Secretary general of Indigenous Peoples Association of Kangleipak (IPAK), Prem Pebam has stated that IPAK is totally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, and which has the potential of enabling the illegal migrants to settle in the State.

He made the statement during a 2019 calendar and diary release function of IPAK which was held at the association’s office at Keishampat today.

Speaking at the event, Prem Pebam said that the passing of such a dangerous Bill which will severely impact the North East region including Manipur, is really unfortunate.

For a small State like Manipur where the indigenous people are in danger of being outnumbered by the illegal migrants, it is quite disappointing that the Central Government passed the Bill without any consideration, he added. Pointing out that it is important for all 60 MLAs, including the CM to rise in unison against the Bill, the IPAK secretary general said that it is high time for all CSOs, students’ bodies, Meira Paibis, clubs etc to take up necessary steps against the Bill. On the other hand, IPAK president M Babulin Singh said that the newly released calendars contain photos honouring the women of the State who bore the most number of children as well as message appealing against sale of land to outsiders. IPAK advisor Advocate Manihar was also present at the event.