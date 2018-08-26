IPSA, NIPCO, AMSU seek Govt attention

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Taking strong exception to the acute shortage of fertilizers being encountered by farmers in the State, IPSA, NIPCO and AMSU hasve sought imme-diate attention of the State Government.

Speaking to media persons at their Keishamthong office today, IPSA president Joychandra Konthoujam remarked that farmers have been running from pillar to pillar in search of fertilizers at a time when they must be tending their paddy cultivations, and this is clear indi- cation of the Government’s incompetence.

Shortage of fertilizers has become a chronic problem in the State over the years. Whereas the total annual requirement of fertilizers for the State is said to be 15,000 tonnes, the Central Government allots 20,000 tonnes of fertilizers to the State in a year.

However, there are reports that the State cannot lift even 15,000 tonnes, he said.

Fertilizers collected by using DO letters of MLAs and Ministers do not reach either farmers or paddy fields and it evokes a very serious question, Joychan-dra said.

He then urged the authorities concerned to ensure that adequate quantity of fertilizers is available to farmers at the earliest at subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has urged the State Government to look into the matter of fertilizer shortage in the State to address the plight of farmers at the earliest.

Addressing a press meet held today at their DM College campus office, AMSU president Manjit Sarang-them lamented that succe- ssive Governments have been paying little attention to farmers’ problems and plights till today although the State witnessed artificial famine in the past, particularly the one in 1965 where four students were killed on August 27 of the same year.

Like in the past, AMSU will organize 53rd Hunger Marchers Day on August 27 followed by 53rd foundation day of AMSU on the next day, Manjit informed.

Conveying that a rally will also be organized as part of the function, the AMSU president sought cooperation from the public in making the event a grand success and went on to appeal all to participate in the function.

He also conveyed that North East Students’ Organization (NESO) chairman Samujal Zawra would graced the 53rd Foundation Day of the students’ organization. The National Identity Protection Council (NIPCO) president Oinam Premjit has alleged that failure to provide necessary fertilisers to the farmers at a time when the said fertilisers are very necessary for their crops, is extreme negligence on part of the State Government.

Speaking to media persons at NIPCO office at Keishampat today, Oinam Premjit said that it is rather unfortunate that the Agriculture Department is unable to provide necessary fertilisers to the farmers of the State at a time when their crops need the item the most.

If the fertilisers are not used during the appropriate time frame, the dream of self reliance when it comes to agricultural produce will never be attained, he claimed and alleged that Agriculture Department is not doing anything to help the matter as well. He continued that after around 10 days, it would be useless to use the fertilisers and added that the failure to provide the fertilisers at such a critical juncture is akin to completely disregarding the farmers of the State.

Demanding the Government to make necessary arrangements to solve the issue at the earliest, Premjit warned that if the Government fails to provide the fertilisers NIPCO is prepared to launch democratic forms of agitation with the farmers.

On the other hand, the association president claimed that the scarcity of fertilisers will create an opportunity for the black market to thrive where fertilisers are sold at Rs 900/ Rs 1000 per bag.

He alleged that many MLAs, Ministers are taking large quantities of fertilisers on quotas and added that it is rather unfortunate that these fertilisers taken on quota usually end up being sold in the black market.

The Government was supplying some fertilisers to the people but the problem began after the landslide along Dimapur-Imphal road on July 14.

However, it is the duty of the Government and the Department concerned to make necessary arrangements to ease the suffering of the people, he claimed. Condemning the lack of proper planning and action on part of the Government which could have averted such an unfortunate situation, Premjit accused the Government of complete negligence when it comes to the plight of the farmers of Manipur.