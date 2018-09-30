Irabot anniv

IMPHAL, Sep 29: The birth anniversary of Lamyanba Hijam Irabot would be observed at the State level for the first time tomorrow.

This was announced by Chief Minister N Biren while launching Swachh Survekshan theme song, Google toilet locator and Swachh App at the Chief Minister’s Cabinet Hall today.

Biren said that the birth anniversary of Lamyanba Irabot would be observed at the State level tomorrow.

The State level birth anniversary function of the great leader would be held at the ground adjoining BT Park at 3 pm. Before the anniversary function, foundation stone for a statue of Irabot would be laid at the Irabot Square, Biren said.

Prof Lokendro, Prof Joykumar and journalist Pradeep Phanjoubam will speak at the birth anniversary function, Biren said.

He said that Manipur would be declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) State on October 2, the National Cleanliness Day.

Informing that cleanliness programmes would be held at schools, colleges and other places for one full year starting from October 2, the Chief Minister sought public cooperation.