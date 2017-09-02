Irabot’s birth anniv celebration begins

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1: A month long 121st birth anniversary celebration of Hijam Irabot under the aegis of Irabot Celebration Committee began today at GM Hall.

The opening ceremony was attended by CPI Manipur State Secretary, Dr M Nara, president of Irabot Celebration Committee, Th Tomba, member of the State Secreterariat, CPI Manipur, L Iboyaima, deputy secretary, L Thoiren, deputy secretary, L Sotinkumar and member Kh Surchandra.

The dignitaries led in offering floral tributes to the photograph of Hijam Irabot as a mark of honour.

In his speech, Dr Nara alleged that the education system, healthcare, electricity and water supply and law and order are all a complete failure in the State.

He also alleged that the Government is not able to provide basic amenities to the people and that the Government is existing only for name sake. He declared that a mass campaign against the failure of the Government on all fronts will be launched during the course of the celebration.

An electoral reform is a must. Contractors and agents are the only beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act in the State. The poor are deprived of their rights. Moreover, crime against women and children in the State is on the rise, he remarked.