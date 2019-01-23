Irang Bridge breaks down

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Movement of trucks along Imphal-Jiribam has ceased from today after the Irang Bridge broke down.

It was the CRPF post located at Irang which informed the NHIDCL that the Irang Bridge broke down yesterday, conveyed a source.

As the bridge has been badly damaged, all goods carriers stopped crossing the bridge from today.

NHIDCL’s appeal to the Land and Properties Owners Association NH 37/39 which has been imposing total ban on all types of construction works on Imphal-Jiribam highway to let them repair the Irang Bridge in view of its urgency has not been given consent yet.

Even as the NHIDCL appealed three times today to the association to let them repair Irang Bridge, the association tersely replied that the bridge is also a part of the highway.

On the other hand, NHIDCL Managing Director Nagendranath Sinha held separate meetings with the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Governor on January 20 and 21, and gave an account of the projects implemented/to be implemented in the State by NHIDCL as well as the many hindrances they have been facing, conveyed the source.