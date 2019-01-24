Irang bridge repairing work on

IMPHAL, Jan 23 : Construction/repairing of Irang bridge located along National Highway 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) road began today.

The bridge which began experiencing trouble due to frequent passing of heavy goods laden vehicles since January 21 before finally becoming unusable yesterday.

According to a source from the NHIDCL, the repairing works on the bridge began in the interest of the public despite the ban on any construction work by Land and Properties Owners Association NH-37.