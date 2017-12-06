Irate Wangkhei locals halt road work

Imphal, Dec 5: Alleging that the ongoing blacktopping work on the road surrounding Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal in Imphal East is substandard, locals and womenfolk of the neighbourhood have prevented further work in the area.

The blacktopping work came to a grinding halt around 7.30 am today as irate locals turned out in large number and prevented the workers from proceeding with their work.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, a few locals informed that they had already complained and asked the labourers to talk to the contractor and other related officials yesterday.

They said that the road had been blacktopped without following necessary procedures such as proper watering, gravelling and shingling and that these had resulted in such a pathetic condition that they can remove the blacktopped parts with bare hands.

Still, without paying any heed to the complaint, this morning the road builders were about to continue their work in the same reckless way as before, the locals who were visibly upset added. Subsequently, they were left with no option but to prevent the workers from continuing the blacktopping work, they said.

The locals further lamented that the action of the incumbent Government is not matching up with its words while the Ministers and MLAs would often talk about transparent and people-centric Government.

They have also drawn the attention of the Minister and officials concerned to look into the matter urgently. They suggested that their MLA should keep a wide eye on any development work in the constituency.

The locals also rued that a portion of the road was blacktopped earlier but all of those peeled off before the commencement of the Sangai Festival.