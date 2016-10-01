Irawat, the legend

Beyond the hills of Ang-go,

On the outskirts of the twin village

Tangbo and Shwedo

There stands a memorial stone,

And on it eternally inscribed,

Comrade I Singh

– Died on Sept 26, 1951

The above excerpt is from the Freedom Fighters Records in the Manipur State Archives, Govt of Manipur, 1986. Yes, our beloved leader, the Son of the Soil, Sentinel of the East, our Jananeta Hijam Irawat Singh, has left us a long long time ago but his legend has continued to inspire and mesmerise us even today. I am reminded of him in the midst of the present social turmoil of Manipur: a clear indication of the lack of a true and selfless leader like him.

Hijam Irawat Singh was born to Hijam Ibungohal and Chongtham Chanu Thambalngambi on Wednesday, the 30th of September, 1896 at Pishumthong, Oinam Leikai in Imphal, Manipur. He lost his father while he was still a little child and his mother had to shift to Moirangkhom Sougaijam Leikai and took shelter there with her only little boy. He studied up to class VII (1913) at Johnstone School (present Johnstone Hr Sec. School). From there on he accompanied his cousin and went to Dacca (in Bangladesh) to stay with his well-off relatives. There he did manual labour to earn and support his education and studied upto class IX. He could not finish his matriculation though owing to his extremely poor financial condition. Irawat unfortunatelylost his mother around this time (1915) and became an orphan at the young age of 19. He gave up his studies and went to stay at Tripura with some of his relatives. After sometime, he returned to Manipur and stayed at a former classmate and friend’s house whose father’s name was Maibam Shamdem at Wangkhei Pukhri Mapan.

Though he became an orphan at an age when many of our youths today are still dependent on their parents for their daily needs, Irawat did not stray or become emotionally downtrodden. He was a brave young man who had a charming personality. He was always soft-spoken, modest, helpful and ever smiling with a limitless fund of humour as recalled by one of his colleague artiste. Had such a child been born today into a poor family, raised by a single mother and orphaned at a young age, we would have predicted that he will be emotionally disturbed and lost. But Irawat’s life – the person that he grew up to be, the personality that he carried and the leadership style with which he swayed the people proves beyond doubt what the humanistic psychologists have emphasised – that we are all born with free will and it is up to us to decide to be the best person we can be and that we all have this choice no matter what the external or internal forces or circumstances might be.

Irawat’s life has a big message for our youth today – to make the best choice in life and not to be disheartened by the unfavourable circumstances of life but to soar like an eagle and live for the people. Unlike our present society where youths have only one sided development, Irawat spent his youthful days in the pursuit of games and sports, dance, drama, music and in writing. He played Kang, a traditional Manipuri game, and was said to be one of the best player of Wangkhei Kangkhut (Wangkhei Kang Club). He also played football, hockey and cricket. He was also very skilled at Sharit-Sarak (Manipuri Martial Arts). He was one of the founders of Town club which emphasized on sports in 1922. He also started Sahitya Sanmelan, Manipur Dramatic Union and Manipuri Sahitya Parishadin 1932 along with his distinguished colleague Khwairakpam Chaoba who became the convenor. Upon my research on Irawat, I came to know that he had contributed a lot to Manipuri literature too. He was, in fact, one of the pioneers of the Manipuri literature and journalism. He edited the first Manipuri journal, ‘Meitei Chanu’ in 1922. He also contributed to the journal ‘Yakairol’ and others published in the 1930’s. He published a handwritten and cyclostyled weekly called ‘Anouba Yug’ which was edited by him. He was also a close associate of Manipuri poets during the Renaissance of Manipuri Literature. He composed a collection of 23 poems known as ‘Sheidam Sheireng’ dealing with nature, morals, stories from the Ramayana such as killing of Jatayu by Ravana, Rama’s waiting when Ravana abducted Sita and questions of right and wrong. This was used as a textbook of class VII during 1940s. He wrote a biography ‘Lokmanya Tilak’ of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the freedom fighter from Maharashtra. He also wrote ‘Mandalay Khongpham’- a travelogue based on his Mandalay visit and other essays as well. His first novel ‘Muhini’ was serialised in the journal ‘Yakairol’ in 1931. He also wrote a play, ‘Gomati’ and translated Bankim Chandra’s ‘Krishna Kanta’s Will” into Manipuri. He had also written a number of poems while in jail but these didn’t see the light of the day while he was alive. They were published only in 1987 by Irabat Lairik Phongba Lup, Imphal under the title,’Imagi Pujah’.

Irawat was also a lyricist. He had a deep faith in the revolutionary potential of the toiling masses and his ideas affected the thoughts and feelings of every progressive Manipuri of the time. His poems and songs called on the people to unite, to free the country from colonial yoke. He also translated into Manipuri songs like ‘Thangol Adu Maya Thangu Thouna’, ‘He Lou- uba’ and ‘Houro Awaba Ahingi’ which were originally composed in Bengali by his artiste colleague Hemango Biswas whom he met in Sylhet jail. (to be contd)