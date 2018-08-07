IRB man dies due to unknown ailment

JIRIBAM Aug 5 : IRB personnel identified as M Mani Meitei (35) of 4th IRB (Rfl No 405639) who had been posted at DC Office Complex, Jiribam under special duty died due to an unknown disease on August 3. M Mani Meitei is a native of Ngangkha Lawai Makha Leikai, Moirang under Moirang Police Station.

It has been reported that, on August 3, Mani was referred to Jiribam Hospital at Uchathol around 2 pm after he had complained of feeling uneasiness and was declared around 3: 30 pm by the doctors.

An FIR has been registered at Jirbam police station regarding the case. According to our source, M Mani Meitei could not turn up for his morning duty on August 2 as he was feeling unwell. He was also reported found missing in the evening fall in too after which his colleagues start looking for him and found him in critical condition. They immediately rushed him to the hospital around 2 pm for treatment. After battling for nearly half an hour the doctors declared him death. Doctors were clueless on the exact cause of the death.