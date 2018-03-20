IRDSO invites participants

IMPHAL, Mar 19 : Integrated Rural Development Service Organisation will be organising a six week training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme on Food Processing’ at the training centre of the organisation from March 26 to May 5.

A press release issued by the organisation has invited all interested candidates from Thoubal district.

It stated that the training form could be collected from the office of IRDSO during office hours while adding that the filled in forms should be submitted on or before March 22.

Interview for selection of candidates will be held on March 24 at 11 am at the office of IRDSO, Wangjing.